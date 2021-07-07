by In

Edmonton, Alberta – Spike in opioid related EMS calls a drug poisoning emergency, expert says

Red Deer, Alberta – Ambulance struck en route to hospital

Tucson, Arizona – Mental health programs in place for first responders in light of Sunday’s mass shooting

Houston, Texas – 2 HFD paramedics suspended after mistakenly telling grandmother of a 14-year-old special needs boy he was dead

New York, New York – Effort underway to allow blood transfusions on air ambulances in state

Lawton, Oklahoma – Man behind bars after he stole an ambulance from hospital

Wales, UK – Welsh Ambulance Service under extreme pressure as call volumes up