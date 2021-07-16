** Tennessee police in Memphis arrest man for ambulance theft after he makes Facebook video explanation

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Tennessee man from Memphis has been charged with theft of property for stealing an ambulance Wednesday following his hospital discharge after being shot. That is the word from Fox 13 (July 16) which said Desai Billingsley, 23, allegedly made off with the vehicle after pilfering blue scrubs, bandages, ABD pads, and the keys to the EMS unit. According to the news site, the vehicle was already run at the time Billingsley got in and drove away, dumping the unit in North Memphis a short time later. Police were able to then nab him after he made a Facebook video laughingly explaining his actions. There is no word on his next court date.