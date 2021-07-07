by In

St. John’s, Newfoundland – First responders need better training for handling children in mental health crises, says advocate

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Paramedic union says new pilot program at QEII to reduce ambulance wait times a good first step

Bridgewater, Nova Scotia – Ambulance shortage shows no signs of improvement

Denver, Colorado – Investigation uncovers potentially dangerous culture inside Denver Health paramedics division

East Midlands, UK – Family pay moving tribute after sudden death of paramedic

Sydney, Australia – Hospital on alert after paramedics test positive for COVID-19

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – KZN medics battle for fuel in wake of unrest