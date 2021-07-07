by In

Kitchener, Ontario – First responders team up for Sirens for Life challenge

Kitchener, Ontario – Paramedics, public health, housing, and social assistance workers to hold rally to address heavy workloads, job security, etc

Shreveport, Louisiana – First responders join fight against human trafficking

Kansas City, Missouri – Burned out: Paramedics piled on overtime through pandemic

Murfreesboro, Tennessee – Over 100 EMS personnel honored during memorial procession

Devon, UK – Pedestrian killed after being hit by ambulance on 999 call

Canberra, Australia – Paramedicine students may complete clinical placement at mass COVID vaccine hubs