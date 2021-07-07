Kitchener, Ontario – First responders team up for Sirens for Life challenge
Kitchener, Ontario – Paramedics, public health, housing, and social assistance workers to hold rally to address heavy workloads, job security, etc
Shreveport, Louisiana – First responders join fight against human trafficking
Kansas City, Missouri – Burned out: Paramedics piled on overtime through pandemic
Murfreesboro, Tennessee – Over 100 EMS personnel honored during memorial procession
Devon, UK – Pedestrian killed after being hit by ambulance on 999 call
Canberra, Australia – Paramedicine students may complete clinical placement at mass COVID vaccine hubs