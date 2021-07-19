** Two Arizona EMTs shot, wounded after shooter goes on rampage

** A pair of Arizona medics from Tucson were seriously injured Sunday after a gunman shot and wounded them while they were staging around 4 p.m. That is the word from AOL (Nelson Oliveira/July 19) which said the incident resulted in the male EMT, 20, sustaining a gunshot wound to the head, while his 21-year-old female partner was shot in the arm and chest. The male practitioner remains in extremely critical condition in hospital, while the female provider is currently listed in stable condition. The shooting was just one in a series of incidents involving a 35-year-old suspect who is now himself in hospital in very critical condition after being fired on by police. According to the news service, the saga unfolded after firefighters were sent to a house fire, while EMS staged at a park a short distance away. The shooter left his SUV near the park, shot the EMTs before driving to the fire. A 44-year-old civilian was killed after being shot in the head. The fire captain, meanwhile, was shot in the arm, while a second neighbour was also shot in the head, but survived. Officials say a burned body was found inside the home and three children from the residence are currently missing. When police tried to stop the gunman, he rammed the cruiser and fired, hitting an officer. At press time, no information was released on the gunman’s motive.