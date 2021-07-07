by In

Vancouver, BC – Head of BC Ambulance Service under fire over response to heatwave that left hundreds dead

Edmonton, Alberta – Extremely high demand for EMS and emergency departments in Edmonton and Calgary: AHS

Dutton, Montana – Rural ambulance services at risk as volunteers age and expenses mount

Miami Beach, Florida – Paramedics celebrate surfside collapse victims with light ceremony

Gaylord, Michigan – Northern Michigan college to offer satellite programs to address paramedic shortage

London, UK – Air ambulance avoids drone collision in city

Perth, Western Australia – Ambulance ramping leaves Royal Flying Doctors Service patients stuck in shed for hours