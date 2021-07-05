** Amendment to Connecticut law sees EMS, EMDs, and corrections officers now eligible to claim PTSD compensation

** Connecticut EMTs, paramedics, emergency dispatchers and corrections officers can now claim compensation for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). That is the word from NBC Connecticut (July 1) which said the governor signed the related amendment into law last Wednesday. According to the news site, prior to the change PTSD coverage was limited to police and firefighters who witnessed line of duty trauma.