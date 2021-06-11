** Ohio looking at giving COVID top-ups to first responders

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Like several other US states, Ohio is now looking at providing COVID bonuses for first responders. WTRF (John Lynch/June 11) said legislation backed by Attorney General Dave Yost would see police, fire, jail officers and EMS receive one time top-ups of between $500 and $1000. According to the news site, the money to fund the rewards would come from federal pandemic aid relief. The proposed statute limits potential recipients to those who have worked continuously at least since March 2020 and who have not suffered any disciplinary actions.