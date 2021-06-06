by In

Brampton, Ontario – Man charged after ambulance allegedly rammed

Vancouver, BC – First responders warn BC’s reopening is already resulting in long waits for help

Warwick, Rhode Island – Officials mum on report 2 EMTs denied transport to woman who died soon after

Monticello, Iowa – Governor signs rural EMS bill

Cleveland, Ohio – City working to address EMS shortages

Norfolk, UK – Ambulance service banned after grandmother’s death

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics across state are ignoring non life threatening calls as part of protest for higher wages