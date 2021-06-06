by In

Espanola, Ontario – Hundreds welcome paramedic home after rehab stay following accident

Niagara Region, Ontario – Paramedics start vaccinations of shut-ins

Vancouver, BC – Record temperatures keep first responders busy

Vancouver, BC – Senior forced to soil herself on floor after nearly 3-hour ambulance wait, son says

Albany, New York – Bill to allow air ambulances to carry blood still awaiting governor’s signature

Concord, New Hampshire – Bill would recognize firefighter, EMS right to unionize

Johannesburg, South Africa – Paramedics unable to cope with rising COVID cases