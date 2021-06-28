** Off-duty Georgia EMT/firefighter drowns after boating accident

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An off-duty Georgia EMT/firefighter is dead after drowning Saturday following a Lake Tugaloo boating accident. WSBTV (June 28) said Chandler Patterson, 27, who worked for the Gainesville Fire Department, was with family and friends when the accident occurred. No specific details of the mishap have been released. According to the news site, Patterson, who had been with the department for two years, was remembered as a very friendly and warm person. Area fire departments, meanwhile, will lower flags to half staff in his memory. Funeral services are pending