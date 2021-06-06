by In

Halifax, Nova Scotia – NS to waive ambulance fees for people who have adverse reactions to COVID vaccines

Brooklyn, New York – Search for gunman who shot off-duty FDNY EMT’s car last month with family inside

Houston, Texas – Family suing ambulance company after crash kills woman

Boston, Massachusetts – Paramedic pulled down nearly $300,000 last year as calls never stopped

New York, New York – Ticker-tape parade for COVID-19 front line workers

Worcester, UK – Mum’s outrage after son “forced” to walk on broken leg by paramedics

Gauteng, South Africa – DA wants the provincialization of ambulances halted amid COVID-19 third wave