** Australian medics in New South Wales being inundated by post pandemic seriously ill

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** New South Wales medics in Sydney are apparently being kept hopping with post pandemic patients who delayed treatment during the worst of the scourge. That is the word from the Sydney Morning Herald (Lucy Carroll/June 16) which said both EMS and hospitals are being inundated with the seriously ill. According to the newspaper, the spate of life threatening cases are pushing the emergency system to a breaking point. From January to March of this year 759, 157 people attended emergency departments compared to 86,000 during the same time in 2016. The numbers of those with imminently life threatening conditions, 99,816, increased by 6 per cent. Australian College of Emergency Medicine president elect Dr. Clare Skinner said the elderly, children, and those with mental health problems are largely accounting for the jump. For EMS, the January to March period was the busiest seem in more than ten years with 315,000 calls, a 1.7 per cent hike compared to the same period in 2020.