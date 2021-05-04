** Australian researcher advocating for research on the emotional impact on paramedics of patients who commit suicide

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** A researcher from the University of Otago is advocating for a study on the effects suicide patients have on paramedics. That is the word from the Otago Daily News (May 4) which quoted PhD student and psychologist Renan Lyra as saying research on the subject is sparse. According to the news site, Lyra wants to discern the impact on both medics’ personal and professional lives, as well as to assess the practitioner’s suicide risk after being exposed to such calls. Currently, he has an article in the journal PLOS One in which he reviews papers from 25 different individuals based in the US, UK, Australia, and Europe. While the tomes focused on the impact on a variety of healthcare providers, none of them were first responders.