Toronto, Ontario – Ornge air ambulance says service will continue despite labour issues with paramedics

Columbia, South Carolina – Bill to help first responders suffering from PTSD passes SC House

Adelaide, South Australia – SA ambulance ramping crisis: child forced to wait

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics win special payment from the IRC

Victoria, Australia – Victorian opposition slams government over Ambulance Victoria flaws during fiery debate

Queensland, Australia – New precautions in place as paramedics face increased threat of COVID-19