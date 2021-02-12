** UK medic from Cambridgeshire headed to jail for two decades after sexual assault conviction

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** An East of England paramedic from Cambridgeshire is heading to jail for 21 years after being convicted of sexually assaulting female patients. That is the word from the BBC (February 12) which said Andrew Wheeler was found guilty last month of raping and sexually assaulting two women. In addition, he was also convicted of sexually assaulting (x2) a child under 13 who was not a patient. According to the news service, police believe there could be other victims in addition to the ones cited. Wheeler was suspended in 2018 from his job and fired in September 2019. Seven other charges against him were dropped, while five additional charges resulted in a hung jury. Wheeler’s lawyer, meanwhile, argued for mitigation on the basis of him having a clean record and having done positive work during his life.