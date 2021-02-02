by In

Lethbridge, Alberta – City reacts to Wood Buffalo motion to defy consolidated EMS dispatch

Moorseville, North Carolina – EMT/firefighter dies from bout with COVID-19

St. Paul, Minnesota – 2 teens arrested after stolen car hits ambulance on I-35E

Washington, D.C. – “Not where we want to be”: DC Fire and EMS battles vaccine reluctance among first responders

Jersey City, New Jersey – Judge reinstates EMTs accused of striking patient

South Jersey, New Jersey – EMT receives life saving organ transplant from another EMT who lives a few miles away

Accra, Ghana – Two suspects arrested for attack, killing of ambulance medic