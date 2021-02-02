by

Wood Buffalo, Alberta – Province confirms municipality complied with injunction in EMS dispute

Halifax, Nova Scotia – NS paramedics revive Code Critical campaign to raise awareness of staffing shortages

Dover, Delaware – Drunk driver hits back of ambulance

Canton, Massachusetts – Paramedics making house calls with COVID vaccine for senior residents

Savannah, Georgia – Female paramedic makes history with honor

Tasmania, Australia – Ambulance Tasmania are recruiting for new chief executive

Accra, Ghana – Ambulance staff to get security