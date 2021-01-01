by In

Edmonton, Alberta – Paramedics in Alberta frustrated over vaccine rollout

Winnipeg, Manitoba – First responders, home care workers now eligible for COVID vaccine

Wellington County, Ontario – Paramedics using remote monitoring to help with COVID-19 outbreak at care facility

Lethbridge, Alberta – Mayors warn Albertans of dangers of ending local EMS dispatch service

Crosby, Minnesota – Community mourns paramedic who collapsed and died on duty

Carlisle, Pennsylvania – 18-year-old EMT saves man from burning vehicle

Chippenham, UK – Three paramedics and one police officer injured in assault by patient