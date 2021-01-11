** Florida paramedic/firefighter identified in photo of US Capitol breach; suspended pending investigation

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Sanford, Florida paramedic/firefighter has been identified as one of the participants in last week’s storming of the US Capitol. That is the word from the Miami Herald (Madeleine Marr/January 8) which said Andrew Williams has now been placed on paid suspension pending the outcome of an investigation. According to the newspaper, city bean counters are trying to determine whether or not any of their policies/laws were violated as a result of Williams’ presence at the site. Although the photo in question allegedly shows him standing inside the building with his left hand raised in the air, it does not depict any violent acts or other riotous action. Williams has worked for the Sandford Fire Department since 2016.