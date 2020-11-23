** Washington DC EMT shot and wounded while responding to shooting call Sunday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Washington D.C. EMT is now out of hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound sustained after a shooter returned to the scene where he wounded at least one other person Sunday. That is the word from The Washington Post (Martin Weil/Justin George/November 22) which said the afternoon incident played out in the city’s southwest, with the civilian victims being a man and a woman. According to the newspaper, EMS was called to treat the latter when the shooter returned and opened fire around 4:30 p.m. As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. A motive for the attacks remains unknown. Police continue to investigate.