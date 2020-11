by In

Montreal, Quebec – Health minister admits DNR orders given to paramedics was a difficult decision

Hamilton, Ontario – Trial resumes for paramedics charged in relation to teen’s death

Halifax, Nova Scotia – EHS getting vans for non-emergency transportation

Denver, Colorado – Denver air ambulance company agrees to pay $825,000 to settle claims for operating a helicopter with severely corroded parts

Westfield, Indiana – Paramedics now equipped with rapid COVID-19 test kits

Colorado Springs, Colorado – Ambulance, paramedic providers donate nearly 100 coats to the homeless

London, UK – Ambulance chiefs preparing for hard winter, but say they are ready