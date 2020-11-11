by In

Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedics help deliver two babies over the phone

Brook Park, Ohio – Man huffing red printer ink fights police, paramedics

Austin, Texas – EMS sees 77 percent increase in COVID-19 calls in one week

New York, New York – EMS unions welcome mask upgrade among fears of second COVID-19 wave

Denver, Colorado – State health department clears complaint about paramedics who sedated man with ketamine

Hereford, Texas – CEO of medical facility acts as EMT to help hospital battle influx of patients due to COVID-19

Deeside, UK – Ambulance stolen as paramedics treat patient