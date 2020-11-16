** Philadelphia man sought after attacking EMS crew, damaging ambulance

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Philadelphia police continue to investigate a Sunday incident in which a man attacked an EMS crew and damaged the ambulance. That is the word from Action News 6 ABC (November 16) which said the early morning call played out as medics were assisting an elderly man. According to the news site, the assailant approached the crew, began lobbing bricks at them, and jumped on the ambulance. Police were hailed, but the man fled. As a result of the onslaught, the prehospital unit was taken out of service due to what is being called extensive damage. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, but no names have been released.