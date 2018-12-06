** New York man, accused of killing FDNY EMT with her own ambulance, is not fit for trial: experts say

** A Bronx, New York man, accused of running down and killing a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT with her own ambulance, is still unfit to stand trial. That is the word from NY1 (Amy Yensi/December 5) which said two court appointed experts made the ruling in court earlier this week. Both the psychiatrist and the psychologist said they reached the decision after a battery of rigorous tests were conducted on Jose Gonzalez, 27. He is currently being treated at the Rikers Island prison. According to the newspaper, Gonzalez has been charged with murder in the March 2017 death of Yadira Arroyo, 44. Without a trial, Gonzalez will be transported to a psychiatric hospital for an indefinite stay. Prosecutors, however, can appeal the ruling. The next hearing for Gonzalez, meanwhile, who did not appear personally in court this week, is set for December 20th.