St. John’s, Newfoundland – Labour unions, first responders applaud presumptive coverage for work related PTSD

DeKalb County, Georgia – Dekalb may extend contract with troubled ambulance provider

Nashville, Tennessee – Patient’s family files wrongful death lawsuit against driver of ambulance, company

Auburn, Oregon – Driver of SUV that collided with ambulance had suspended licence

Greenville, South Carolina – Radios used by first responders need a nearly $2.3 million upgrade

Perth, Western Australia – St. John Ambulance to replace all defibrillators after paramedics raise safety fears

Western Cape, South Africa – 56 attacks on EMS staff between January and October: health department