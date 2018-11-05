** Scottish woman charged with criminal damage for jumping on ambulance during World Cup celebrations

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Scottish woman from East Kilbride has been charged with criminal damage for a July 7th incident in which she danced on the hood of an ambulance during World Cup celebrations. That is the word from The Mirror (Stephen Beech/November 4) which said Larissa Bell, 21, was tagged with the infraction alongside three other people. According to the newspaper, Bell, who is a waitress, was captured on video doing her dance on the rapid response unit. The video was posted on Youtube. London Ambulance Service reps said the car was taken out of service after the incident for repairs to a smashed windshield and a dented hood. Football fans, meanwhile, dismayed by the wanton damage, raised 10,000 pounds to pay for the repairs. However, a Skoda dealership did the work free of charge. Bell’s first court date is set for late November.