Newburg, Maryland – Former EMT gets 6 years in prison for vehicular slaying

Fullerton, California – Police chief quits amid investigation into concert fight with EMTs

San Diego, California – EMS response times show improvement

Orford, New Hampshire – Ambulances now making house calls

Delran, New Jersey – Everyone in EMT training course got a 100 on the final, because state finds they were given the answers

Tasmania, Australia – Paramedics call for more staff as ambulances ramp

Sydney, Australia – Paramedics and police punched and spat at by jet ski riders