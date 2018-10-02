** Two Michigan medics charged in jail inmate’s death

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A pair of Michigan paramedics from Westland have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man in custody in Detroit for drug possession last December 10th. The Associated Press (October 1) said Matt Dicosola, 50, and Leah Maynard, 36, stand accused of failing to aid William Marshall, 35, when he convulsed in his jail cell for over an hour. According to the newspaper, Marshall died shortly thereafter from cocaine toxicity. Police Sgt. Ronald Buckley was also charged. Buckley allegedly intervened to prevent the two medics from transporting Marshall to the hospital. Along with the above mentioned tag, The Detroit Free Press (Aleanna Siacon/October 1) said the trio have also been hit with the felony of failure to perform a legal duty and misconduct in office. The latter two charges sport a 15 year and up to five year penalty for conviction. Marshall’s family, meanwhile, settled with the city in May for $3.75 million.