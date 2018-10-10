October 3, 2018
Oct 2, 2018

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Absent ambulances: hospital delays challenge paramedics

Ottawa, Ontario – Mayoral candidate promises to hire 56 more paramedics

Gaston County, North Carolina – Emergency response crew disciplined after drinking during hurricane relief mission

Detroit, Michigan – Purse, cellphone stolen from EMT trying to save woman’s life

Lexington, Kentucky Ambulance service alleged to have submitted fraudulent claims to government

North Saint Paul, Minnesota – Drunk driver hits ambulance, squad car

New South Wales, Australia – NSW Ambulance has a culture problem when it comes to managing drugs

