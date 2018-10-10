by In

Whitehorse, Yukon – Dopamine stolen from ambulance

Fredericton, New Brunswick – PCs would give Medavie a week to propose fix to ambulance service: candidate

Jackson County, Ohio – Fundraiser created for paramedic killed in crash involving ambulance

Austin, Texas – Police, EMS vehicles struck by DWI suspects while police investigated another DWI

Nashville, Tennessee – Nashville Fire Hockey raises money for injured LifeFlight paramedic

Clayton County, Georgia – Man arrested for stealing ambulance

Boise, Idaho – Lawmakers announced intent to change workers’ comp law for first responders