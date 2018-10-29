** Colorado man high on marijuana arrested, charged after attacking paramedic

** A Colorado man from Boulder has been charged with third-degree assault after attacking a paramedic trying to treat him Friday. That is the word from Fox 31 2 News (Eric Ruble/October 27) which said the unidentified 18-year-old was allegedly high on marijuana at the time. According to the news site, EMS was called after the man began falling down and deliberately hitting his head. Once EMS was on-scene, the man became aggressive and smacked the attending paramedic in the face, causing the provider’s glasses to break. Police arrived soon after and the now sedated man was transported to hospital. There is no word on whether the medic involved sustained any lasting injuries from the assault.