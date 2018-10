by In

Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania – Woman charged with stealing ambulance

Amarillo, Texas – Local therapy dogs heading to Florida to help first responders

Hartford, Connecticut – Driver fled on foot after crashing into ambulance

DeKalb County, Georgia – Long waits for ambulances erode public confidence in service

Naperville, Illinois – Man charged with a felony for slamming the door on EMT/firefighter’s foot

Wolverhampton, UK – Woman arrested after assaulting paramedics, police