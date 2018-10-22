** Virginia man sentenced to year in prison for stealing ambulance while drunk

** A drunk driver from Virginia Beach, Virginia has been sentenced to a year behind bars for stealing an ambulance and crashing it this past April. That is the word from WAVY (Kevin Green/October 22) which said Theodore Gasiorowski was handed the sentenced Monday. According to the newspaper, Gasiorowski was also tasked with paying $150,000 in restitution. Arrested in April 2018, he pleaded guilty in June to taking the EMS unit from Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. Officers at the scene of the crash said his blood alcohol level was between .24 and .27. Gasiorowski said he remembered nothing of the theft.