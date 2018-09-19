** Ontario police arrest woman who kicked, punched responding paramedics

CANADA NEWS

** Ontario police in Guelph arrested a woman Monday after she attacked paramedics trying to help her. CBC (September 18) said the 5 p.m. incident saw the woman, 23, kick and punch at providers, hitting one of them in the chest. According to the news site, both practitioners required medical attention following the incident. A cellphone was also damaged in the assault. Although the woman has not been named, police said she has been charged with assault x 2 and mischief under $5,000 x 1. There is no word on why EMS was called in the first place or on the extent of the medics’ injuries.