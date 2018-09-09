by In

Kelowna, BC – More paramedics, ambulance coming to Central Okanagan

St. John’s. Newfoundland and Labrador – Government seeks ideas on new ambulance and community paramedicine legislation

Cornwall, Ontario – Council backs off asking for EMS to be declared essential service

Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedic Ride raises awareness, funds for national memorial

Hadley, Massachusetts – Officer allegedly assaulted by patient in ambulance

Salt Lake City, Utah – Police and EMTs try a new tactic for active shootings

Victoria, Australia – Paramedic assault laws to dominate final week of parliament