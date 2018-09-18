** Louisiana paramedic pleads not guilty to stealing patient’s bank card

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Louisiana paramedic from Rapides Parrish appeared in court Monday to plead not guilty to stealing and using the bank card of a patient. That is the word from KALB (September 17) which said Cheryl Bell, who was indicted in May on the tag of theft $1,000-$5,000, will now go to trial on the charge. According to the news station, December 13th has been set for a pre-trial hearing. Bell was arrested after the patient said his card went missing during an ambulance transport. Following the theft, $1,523.03 in charges was added to the card between October 6th to October 9th of last year. The thief also attempted to add a further $2,512.92, but the amount was rejected due to a lack of funds. Police identified Bell as the alleged culprit by viewing surveillance video from the exact time one of the transactions was made. Bell has since been fired from her job as medic at Acadian Ambulance.