** Chicago man in Illinois suing city and paramedics over pregnant wife’s death

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Illinois man from Chicago is suing the city and a pair of paramedics for negligence after his pregnant wife died during childbirth last September 13th. The Cook County Record (Jenie Mallan-Tomes/September 20) said Christopher Lacina launched the suit in Cook Circuit Court on September 11th. According to the filing, he is alleging paramedics failed to transport his wife Jacqueline, who was eight months along, in a timely manner to the nearest emergency hospital. Lacina claims the alleged delay resulted in Jacqueline’s death and the disfigurement, disability, brain trauma, and other injuries to his infant son. Lacina, who is seeking a trial by jury, wants a judgement in excess of $50,000.