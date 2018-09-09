Fredericton, New Brunswick – Paramedics shadow Liberal leader to protest staff shortages across the province
Kamloops, BC – Full time paramedics should help on-call earning potential, says union president
Toronto, Ontario – Streetcar derails after collision with ambulance
Cornwall, Ontario – United Counties seek to avoid binding arbitration on EMS
Springfield, Illinois – Filling an ambulance with donations for first responders
New York, New York – Unsung heroes: FDNY fire and EMS dispatchers honored for their life saving roles
Alford, UK – New scheme for East Coast where paramedics will help with patients’ needs in care homes