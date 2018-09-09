by In

Fredericton, New Brunswick – Paramedics shadow Liberal leader to protest staff shortages across the province

Kamloops, BC – Full time paramedics should help on-call earning potential, says union president

Toronto, Ontario – Streetcar derails after collision with ambulance

Cornwall, Ontario – United Counties seek to avoid binding arbitration on EMS

Springfield, Illinois – Filling an ambulance with donations for first responders

New York, New York – Unsung heroes: FDNY fire and EMS dispatchers honored for their life saving roles

Alford, UK – New scheme for East Coast where paramedics will help with patients’ needs in care homes