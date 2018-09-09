by In

Kamloops, BC – Paramedics looking forward to extra resources

Sudbury, Ontario – City rolls out new ambulances with blue flashing lights

Manhattan, New York – Police officer, EMT who are brothers team up to deliver a baby in Times Square

Spokane, Washington – Combat medic to receive military’s highest honor

Minneapolis, Minnesota – City won’t hire former AG Sally Yates to investigate EMS Ketamine use

Douglas County, Oregon – Woman steals ambulance as medics perform CPR; goes on 30 mile joyride, cops say

West Sussex, UK – Dozens of new ambulances for area