** Wisconsin paramedics, wrongfully terminated, to receive settlement after stalling

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A pair of Wisconsin paramedics from Sun Prairie, fired in 2014 for supposedly committing wrongdoing in the treatment of a patient, are about to receive their $622, 252 settlement from the city. That is the word from the Sun Prairie Star (Jennifer Fetterly/September 24) which said councilors agreed to cough up the cash on September 18th after exhausting all other routes of appeal. The funds, which include damages and lost wages, were awarded last February by an arbitrator. Since that time, the city has appealed to the state Supreme Court but was declined a hearing on the matter. The State of Wisconsin EMS unit also came down against the city, saying medics John Uebelacker and Matthew Schaller rendered appropriate care during the January 18, 2014 call. The finding was in direct contrast to the opinion of Sun Prairie EMS brass who fired the pair. The service’s medical director also stripped them of their prehospital credentials. The arbitrator, however, found the service’s actions were biased and without grounds. Both medics now work for Divine Savior Healthcare. Specifics as to the call itself are not available.