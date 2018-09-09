by

Kingston, Ontario – Paramedics raise alarm over threats and violence

Polk County, Florida – Facing shortage, county pays future paramedics to go to school

Campton, Kentucky – EMT arrested after reportedly abusing patient at rehab center

Boston, Massachusetts – State investigating local ambulance company

East of England, UK – Union concerned by ambulance chief’s decision to resign

Glasgow, UK – Police and paramedics in pilot mental health project

Blairgowie, South Africa – Bees attack paramedic and recyclers; all in hospital