Pennsylvania boy, 14, facing charges after stealing parents' car, crashing into ambulance

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Pennsylvania police in Shamokin are considering charges against a 14-year-old boy who crashed his parents’ car into an ambulance Saturday. Pennsylvania Live (September 10) said the incident, which occurred around 3 a.m., played out with the boy, his three friends, and two medics being transported to hospital. According to the newspaper, all were treated and released. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time. Police said they are continuing to investigate the joyride gone wrong. At the least, the boy will be tagged with several traffic citations. There is no word on how he managed to make off with the vehicle in the first place.