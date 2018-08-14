** New Jersey man punches female medic in the chest; arrested, charged

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New Jersey man from Hoboken is facing aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges after he allegedly attacked a female EMT at an area hospital Saturday. That is the word from The Patch (Eric Kiefer/August 13) which said the incident at Hoboken University Medical Center played out with the man punching the EMT in the chest around 3:35 a.m. He also hit a police officer in the face who tried to intervene. Several other police officers then subdued him. Juan Flores, 29, who had been transported to hospital after being found passed out in Union City, was taken into custody shortly afterwards. There is no word on his first court date.