Winnipeg, Manitoba – Newcomer youth learn firefighter, paramedic skills at week long camp

Albuquerque, New Mexico – City Council approves pay raise for paramedics

Mentor, Ohio – Woman creates cards to help first responders communicate with autistic patients

Chicago, Illinois – Black fire brigade gives $30,000 to train 30 young adults as EMTs

East of England, UK – “First opportunity and I am outta here,”….Paramedics anger at winter holiday restrictions and rota changes

Lincolnshire, UK – Baby who stopped breathing brought back to life after he was refrigerated in cooling blanket

Timaru, New Zealand – Ambulance theft reprehensible