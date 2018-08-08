by

Middlesex-London, Ontario – Paramedic charged with voyeurism

Waterloo, Ontario – Specialized treatment offered to first responders

San Diego, California – Former EMT accused of sexually assaulting girl in ambulance

Clearwater, Florida – Registered nurse alleges ambulance service’s negligence caused her injuries

Scotland, UK – Nurses, midwives, and paramedics in line for 9 % pay deal

Colchester, UK – Thousands of ambulance hours wasted waiting at A & Es

Wiltshire, UK – Air ambulance helicopter and air base cleared of contamination