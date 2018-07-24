** Philadelphia paramedics inundated by drug overdose patients

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Philadelphia paramedics in Pennsylvania were inundated this past weekend responding to drug overdoses caused by an unknown substance. That is the word from NBC Chicago (David Chang/Drew Smith/July 23) which said between Friday and Saturday 100 people were taken to hospital. According to the news site, health officials are analyzing drug bags found with patients to determine just what the concoction is. Several Montgomery County officials are speculating it may be Santa Muerte or Perfect 10 which is heroin mixed with an anticholinergic agent. Two female paramedics treating overdose patients were attacked during the spree. It is unclear whether or not they suffered any injuries during their assaults. A spokesman for the city said the new drug has not caused any increase in deaths, with only about 7 people dying from drug overdoses.