by In

Grande Prairie, Alberta – County first responders join provincial communications system

Medina, Oho – Inmate who escaped from an ambulance has been captured

Austin, Texas – EMS command unit rolls over in Austin crash

Edinburgh, UK – Paramedics to free up doctors by taking on house calls

Yorkshire, UK – Yorkshire Ambulance welcomes plan for CPR training in schools

Cork, Republic of Ireland – HSE threatens High Court injunction over ambulance crews’ planned industrial action