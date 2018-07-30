** Retired Chicago ambulance commander and his wife killed by drunk driver

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Illinois paramedics in Chicago are mourning the loss of one of their own, after retired ambulance commander Richard Biehl, 63, and his wife Susan, 60, were killed Sunday morning after being hit by a drunk driver. WGN TV (Courtney Gousman/July 29) said the early hours accident occurred as the duo were returning from an area casino. According to the news site, their truck rolled onto its roof after being hit head-on by a Chevy sedan that crossed the center line. Biehl and his wife were transported to hospital where both later died. Biehl, who retired two years ago, had worked EMS in the city for over 30 years. Charges are pending, meanwhile, against the 30-year-old Chevy driver who remains in critical condition in hospital.