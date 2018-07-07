by In

Vancouver, BC – Paramedics respond to 130 suspected overdose calls Friday, the highest in one day

Tampa, Florida – Medics learn Tuesday if they keep their jobs after woman’s death

Hackensack, New Jersey – Off-duty EMT killed in tree removal accident

Foxboro, Massachusetts – Fire department will be first in state to allow paramedics to perform ultrasounds in the ambulance

Chanute, Kansas – Incident leads to chase with stolen ambulance

Worcestershire, UK – Persistent thief attacked paramedics at hospital

Cheshire, UK – Family feared teenager would die as yobs block ambulance racing to help him