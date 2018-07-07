Vancouver, BC – Paramedics respond to 130 suspected overdose calls Friday, the highest in one day
Tampa, Florida – Medics learn Tuesday if they keep their jobs after woman’s death
Hackensack, New Jersey – Off-duty EMT killed in tree removal accident
Foxboro, Massachusetts – Fire department will be first in state to allow paramedics to perform ultrasounds in the ambulance
Chanute, Kansas – Incident leads to chase with stolen ambulance
Worcestershire, UK – Persistent thief attacked paramedics at hospital
Cheshire, UK – Family feared teenager would die as yobs block ambulance racing to help him